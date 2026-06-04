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On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Ghadir💚
In the glorious name of Haidar, the battle begins...
Haidar! Haidar! Haidar!
🆔 @explosivemedia
Cynthia, adding a short AI Overview: Eid al-Ghadir, is the significant Islamic event commemorating the Prophet Muhammad's appointment of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor, falls on June 3–4, 2026 (18th of Dhu al-Hijjah). It is widely observed worldwide by Shia Muslims through celebrations, prayers, and distributing sweets.
Haidar means lion or brave warrior.