On the blessed occasion of Eid al-Ghadir💚



In the glorious name of Haidar, the battle begins...

Haidar! Haidar! Haidar!



🆔 @explosivemedia

Cynthia, adding a short AI Overview: Eid al-Ghadir, is the significant Islamic event commemorating the Prophet Muhammad's appointment of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib as his successor, falls on June 3–4, 2026 (18th of Dhu al-Hijjah). It is widely observed worldwide by Shia Muslims through celebrations, prayers, and distributing sweets.

Haidar means lion or brave warrior.