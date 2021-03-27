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DR RICHARD URSO (PART 5): THE TRUTH ABOUT COVID-19 VACCINES & IMMUNITY
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857 views • March 27, 2021
Dr. Richard Urso discusses Covid-19 vaccine safety, efficacy and immunity.
(00:45) vaccine safety and efficacy
(01:18) Animation: “How do mRNA COVID 19 Vaccines work?” by Medical Sciences Animations
(02:59) antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)/pathogenic priming in single-stranded RNA virus vaccines – after vaccination, recipients infected worse when challenged with wild virus than non-vaccinated
(03:26) NEJM – Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577
(03:47) PNAS – Avoiding pitfalls in the pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218
(04:23) pathogenic priming, molecular mimicry, ADE
(05:06) NATURE MICROBIOLOGY: Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-00789-5
(05:35) reports of death after vaccination
(06:03) Covid-19 vaccines are experimental and vaccine manufacturers have no liability for vaccine-related injuries or death
(07:39) analyzing 95% efficacy claims
(08:58) pathogenic priming in cats
PNAS – Avoiding pitfalls in the pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218
(09:08) pathogenic priming in ferrets
Journal of Virology – Immunization with Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara-Based Recombinant Vaccine agains SARS is Associated with Enhanced Hepatitis in Ferrets
https://jvi.asm.org/content/78/22/12672
(10:39) “Are you an anti-vaxxer?”
(11:00) public health measures, like clean water, have increased life spans, not vaccines
(11:42) natural immunity (from live virus) and “herd immunity” definition change by WHO
(13:20) cross immunity from other coronaviruses
(13:40) vaccine immunity vs natural immunity
(15:19) “Natural immunity…is almost always going to be stronger than with the vaccine.”
Dr. Urso has treated 300,000+ patients, performed 30,000+ surgeries and successfully treated 250+ patients with Covid-19.
Follow Dr. Urso on Twitter @richardursomd
Animation Credit: “How do mRNA COVID 19 Vaccines work?” by Medical Sciences Animations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSw8rCYr1C0
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
(00:45) vaccine safety and efficacy
(01:18) Animation: “How do mRNA COVID 19 Vaccines work?” by Medical Sciences Animations
(02:59) antibody-dependent enhancement (ADE)/pathogenic priming in single-stranded RNA virus vaccines – after vaccination, recipients infected worse when challenged with wild virus than non-vaccinated
(03:26) NEJM – Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577
(03:47) PNAS – Avoiding pitfalls in the pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218
(04:23) pathogenic priming, molecular mimicry, ADE
(05:06) NATURE MICROBIOLOGY: Antibody-dependent enhancement and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines and therapies
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41564-020-00789-5
(05:35) reports of death after vaccination
(06:03) Covid-19 vaccines are experimental and vaccine manufacturers have no liability for vaccine-related injuries or death
(07:39) analyzing 95% efficacy claims
(08:58) pathogenic priming in cats
PNAS – Avoiding pitfalls in the pursuit of a Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.pnas.org/content/117/15/8218
(09:08) pathogenic priming in ferrets
Journal of Virology – Immunization with Modified Vaccinia Virus Ankara-Based Recombinant Vaccine agains SARS is Associated with Enhanced Hepatitis in Ferrets
https://jvi.asm.org/content/78/22/12672
(10:39) “Are you an anti-vaxxer?”
(11:00) public health measures, like clean water, have increased life spans, not vaccines
(11:42) natural immunity (from live virus) and “herd immunity” definition change by WHO
(13:20) cross immunity from other coronaviruses
(13:40) vaccine immunity vs natural immunity
(15:19) “Natural immunity…is almost always going to be stronger than with the vaccine.”
Dr. Urso has treated 300,000+ patients, performed 30,000+ surgeries and successfully treated 250+ patients with Covid-19.
Follow Dr. Urso on Twitter @richardursomd
Animation Credit: “How do mRNA COVID 19 Vaccines work?” by Medical Sciences Animations https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qSw8rCYr1C0
_________________________________________________________
For more great content, subscribe to our Youtube channel!
Visit us at www.brightlightnews.com.
Twitter, Facebook: @BLNewsMedia
Instagram: BLNewsMedia
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