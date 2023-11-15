Create New Account
New island emerges off Japan after volcanic eruption
Japan has gained another island after an undersea volcanic eruption 1,200 km south of Tokyo created a new landmass. The tiny island emerged following a series of eruptions that began last month near Iwoto island, part of the Ogasawara island chain in the western Pacific, according to experts.

Mirrored - The Guardian

Keywords
japanvolcanic eruptionnew islandogasawara island chain

