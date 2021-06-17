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A brief message from Dr. Sherri Tenpenny about vaccine deaths
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403 views • June 17, 2021
SHEILA HEMPHILL: I’m Sheila Hemphill with Texas Right to Know and I have the privilege to be with Dr. Sherri Tenpenny who has decades of research on what exactly is happening in regards to vaccines and what is, particularly, happening with this COVID Vaccine, so Dr. Tenpenny, thank you for your years of work.
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