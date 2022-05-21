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'MONKEYPOX' business, 'Sci-war' and the 'Normalization' of Untruths! [20.05.2022].
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32 views • May 21, 2022
Dr. Fauci speaks at U-M commencement, warns against 'normalization of untruths' https://youtu.be/qQek9S713vM
"Ghosts in the Machine" (creepy 4th PSYOP group recruitment video) https://youtu.be/VA4e0NqyYMw
"Countering Disinformation in Your Community" a resource guide (ALL credit for the scientistic fascist insanity written here apparently goes to Sabrina Joy Stevens and Jane McAlevey):
https://ucsusa.org/sites/default/files/2022-04/Countering-Disinformation-in-Your-Community-Resource-Guide.pdf
The "Union of Concerned Scientists": https://www.ucsusa.org/
6,796 views May 20, 2022
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gVOlgQ5MSC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3
[email protected]
"Ghosts in the Machine" (creepy 4th PSYOP group recruitment video) https://youtu.be/VA4e0NqyYMw
"Countering Disinformation in Your Community" a resource guide (ALL credit for the scientistic fascist insanity written here apparently goes to Sabrina Joy Stevens and Jane McAlevey):
https://ucsusa.org/sites/default/files/2022-04/Countering-Disinformation-in-Your-Community-Resource-Guide.pdf
The "Union of Concerned Scientists": https://www.ucsusa.org/
6,796 views May 20, 2022
the Truth is stranger than fiction...
114K subscribers
https://youtu.be/gVOlgQ5MSC4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2aFQcGgRoVuEWfx2AM0H-A
https://odysee.com/@thetruthisstrangerthanfiction:3
[email protected]
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