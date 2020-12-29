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Supremes - (Flo Ballard - 3-D Video) - Bubbelrock - HD
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28 views • December 29, 2020
Bubblerock presents the Supremes singer Flo Ballard
3-D singing video.
I used CrazyTalk 7 program to make her talk and move.
I also remastered and added efxs pics and stereo alternate instrumental / Vocal tracks
and rare clip of the Supremes dancing on TV show., 1966.
Enjoy this Motown classic
from this great Motown group of the 60's.
The Supremes !!!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & Russian Channels
- danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more new Motown, Soul & Pop music classics.
Peace !!! ,
Dan
3-D singing video.
I used CrazyTalk 7 program to make her talk and move.
I also remastered and added efxs pics and stereo alternate instrumental / Vocal tracks
and rare clip of the Supremes dancing on TV show., 1966.
Enjoy this Motown classic
from this great Motown group of the 60's.
The Supremes !!!!
Come and subscribe to my Youtube & Russian Channels
- danbanrock1
and view over 800 Bubblerock videos I made
of classic music artists from the 50's 60's and 70s
including many more new Motown, Soul & Pop music classics.
Peace !!! ,
Dan
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