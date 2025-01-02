Featured Guest: Vanessa Beeley - "Syria, a fallen civilization that will rise again!" - with Special Guest Hosts Drago Bosnic and Kevin Jenkins

Quantum Nurse http://graceasagra.bio.link/

presents

Freedom International Livestream

On January 2, 2025, Thursday 12:00 PM EST

Featured Guest: Vanessa Beeley

Title: Syria, a fallen civilization that will rise again!





Bio:





Vanessa Beeley is an independent journalist and photographer who has worked extensively in the Middle East - on the ground in Syria,Egypt, Iraq and Palestine, while also covering the conflict in Yemen since 2015. In 2017 Vanessa was a finalist for the prestigious Martha Gellhorn Prize for Journalism which was won by the much-acclaimed Robert Parry that year. In 2018 Vanessa was named one of the 238 most respected journalists in the UK by the British National Council for the Training of Journalists. In 2019, Vanessa was among recipients of the Serena Shim Award for uncompromised integrity in journalism. Vanessa contributes regularly to Mint Press News, Russia Today, UK Column, The Last American Vagabond, and many other independent media outlets. Please support her work at her Patreon account. https://www.patreon.com/vanessabeeley









Creator Host:





Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bliss

Special Guest Host:

Drago Bosnic

BRICS portal (infobrics.org)

Special Guest Host:

Kevin Jenkins

Informed Class LLC

Co-Host:





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

