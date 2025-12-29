Joe Oltmann Untamed | Michael Letts | CO Gov Race, Cop Safety & Somali Fraud Exposed | 12.29.25

Buckle up—this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed is historic: Joe officially declares his candidacy for Governor of Colorado! He lays out why he's stepping into the fight to reclaim the state from corruption, woke policies, and election fraud. Amid the announcement, Joe slams the ongoing voting machine scandals, spotlighting Patrick Byrne's explosive post about SmartMatic's DOJ indictment followed by EAC recertification—how does this keep happening? Joe demands real action, not more cover-ups.

Our powerhouse guest Michael A. Letts, Founder/CEO of InVest USA, who has equipped thousands of officers with free bulletproof vests joins us for a fiery conversation. As SC State Constable, Chaplain for Columbia PD and SLED, and recipient of the Congressional Gold Medal and SC Order of the Palmetto, Michael reveals the rising dangers to first responders in 2025 and how communities can step up to protect those who protect us.

The show closes with a brutal look at Minnesota's cesspool of Somali fraud—mayors fuming as millions vanish, deadly consequences emerging, and corrupt judges dismissing cases left and right. Elon Musk calls out Gov. Walz, Mike Lindell vows to shut it down if elected, and MSNBC spins it as "weaponization." Joe declares enough—time to clean house, hold traitors accountable, and fight for the America we deserve. This is Joe Oltmann Untamed: raw truth, righteous anger, and the battle cry to take our country back. Tune in now!





