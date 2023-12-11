Quo Vadis





Dec 10, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for December 9, 2023.





Please like, comment and subscribe to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience.





Thank you!





Here is the message of Our Lady to Pedro:





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I have come from Heaven to call you to sincere conversion.





Flee ye from sin and, in repentance, seek the Mercy of My Jesus through the Sacrament of Confession.





My Jesus loves you and waits for you.





When you are away, ye become a target for the demon.





Be attentive lest ye be deceived.





Ye are of the Lord and only Him must ye follow and serve.





You are walking towards a future of pain.





The great persecution will come against My Devotees, but do not be discouraged.





I will always be at your side.





Whatever happens, do not turn away from the truth.





Whoever walks with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat. Onward! I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave the following similar message to Pedro Regis on July 4, 2020:





Dear children, you are the Lord’s Possession, and Him alone should you follow and serve.





Turn away from the world and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Humanity is walking along paths of self-destruction that men have prepared with their own hands.





Repent and return to Him who is your Only Way, Truth and Life.





Be filled with hope.





Whoever is with the Lord will never experience the weight of defeat.





Be men and women of prayer.





You are heading towards a painful future.





There will be great persecution for those who love and defend the truth, and the pain will be great for My poor children.





Courage.





After all the tribulation you will see the Victory of God.





Do not be discouraged.





I love you and am with you.





Onward with joy, for My Jesus loves you and awaits you with Open Arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEVeubqi5g0