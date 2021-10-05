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Poland To Australia - "We Demand An Immediate Return To Human Rights Standards".
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441 views • October 05, 2021
When a foreign country thinks to rescue its own citizens from the atrocities happening over in the eastern states of Australia then you know that something is incredibly wrong . . . Victoria and NSW . . . your methods have put Australia on the map!!! . . . but all for the WRONG REASONS!! . . . and to add salt to the wound . . . these methods . . . severe lockdown, threatened mandates etc etc . . . are NOT WORKING!!! . . . all it is doing is alienating your citizens and causing a serious divide . . . as children we are taught that if we find ourselves in trouble we can go to a policemen and they will help you out . . . NOT TODAY!!! . . Australia we are on show for all the world to see . . . and its not something to be proud of . . . it gives a very bad reflection for tourism etc, to other countries around the world . . . if this keeps up you and your methods will go down in history as time that many will not want to remember.
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