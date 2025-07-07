Dollar Collapsing!

De-Dollarization

* The collapse that will change everything is happening right now

* The U.S. dollar is on the brink of collapse — and no one in power is warning you.

* While America spirals into unsustainable debt and political chaos, the BRICS nations are launching a full-scale financial rebellion.

* They’re ditching $, buying record amounts of gold and rewriting the rules of global trade.

* This is the beginning of the end for the dollar.





The full episode is linked below.





Redacted News (6 July 2025)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/N9kwq0kxJUA

https://youtu.be/N9kwq0kxJUA