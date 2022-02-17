NOW WHAT ABOUT EXCESS MORTALITY? - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/mortality/
Last year The Corbett Report explored the question of excess mortality over the past two years . . . but where are the stats at now? Joining us to break down the suprising answer (and its implications) is Denis Rancourt of DenisRancourt.ca.