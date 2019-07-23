Improve Eyesight With These 7 Foods

Improve Eyesight With These 7 Food. How to improve vision. How to improve eye power.



Millions of the people in the world suffer from vision problem or chronic eye diseases.

Many people do lasik surgery to improve eye vision, but lasik

surgery has many side effects.

According to researches foods that loaded with nutrients lutein and zeaxanthin can improve eyesight. studies have shown that a diet rich in vitamins C and E, beta carotene, and omega-3 fatty acids can also prevent eye diseases and improve eye power.

Here are 7 foods that can help improve your eyesight naturally.



Eggs.

As eggs are loaded with protein, they are especially beneficial to the eyes.

Two antioxidants, leutin and zeaxanthin, are present in eggs, They protect eyes from damage. Consuming eggs may also lower the risk of cataracts and other common eye disorders.



Carrots.

Carrots contain both beta-carotene and lutein. These compounds are present in our retinas. which improve vision. Carrots also helps to cure eye problems.



Avocados.

Studies have shown that Avocados are important for improving your eyesight. Avocados also prevent cataracts.



Spinach.

Packed with lutein and zeaxanthin, spinach improves eyesight. It also reduces the risk of cataracts.



Dark Chocolate.

It is also helpful to improve vision. Dark Chocolate

protects the blood vessels in the eyes and strengths eye lens and cornea. You can eat dark chocolate to get better vision.



Banana.

Vitamins A and C present in bananas, are good for your eyesight. Bananas also contain other nutrients like vitamin E and lutein to, which improve eye power.



Fish.

Fish like salmon, tuna and cod contains healthy omega-3 fatty acids. These compounds are present in retina. Eat more fish to improve eyesight.