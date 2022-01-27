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Canada Truckers Arrive 1st.Day in Ottawa, Protest Vaxxx Mandate, Lockdowns, Masks
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240 views • January 27, 2022
The First of a Massive Convoy of Truckers from all over Canada have startted to arrive in Ottawa the capital, and surrounds the Parliament building.
Imagine what the scenes will be like on Saturday when they all arrive?!
Word is..., and right on que:
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau isolates himself for 5 days after learning of COVID exposure--- as a trucking convoy approaches Ottawa, the capital of the country.
Imagine what the scenes will be like on Saturday when they all arrive?!
Word is..., and right on que:
Canada's PM Justin Trudeau isolates himself for 5 days after learning of COVID exposure--- as a trucking convoy approaches Ottawa, the capital of the country.
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