Tillman Holloway: The Future Will Be One of Blockchains, CBDCs, and Cryptocurrencies
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
400 followers
42 views • 1 month ago

Tillman Holloway of ArchPublic.com discusses all things bitcoin and cryptocurrency, how crypto maxis are most loyal to the coin that's made them the most money, bitcoin as digital gold, altcoins, investing in cryptocurrency including with his automated software Arch Public, how we're moving into a world of blockchains and smart contracts, NFTs, memecoins, stablecoins, and how CBDCs are inevitable.


Websites

Arch Public https://archpublic.com


About Tillman Holloway

Tillman Holloway, a former All-American and First-Team All-Big 12 guard at the University of Texas, transitioned from a successful football career to over a decade of expertise in Bitcoin and blockchain technology. Today, as the leader of Arch Public, Tillman is driving the revolution in trading automation, utilizing advanced futures and crypto algorithms. Through strategic partnerships with renowned YouTuber Scott Melker and Gemini, the leading crypto exchange co-founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, Arch Public is expanding its reach and influence. The company empowers traders with institutional-grade, rule-based strategies that eliminate emotional bias, enabling users to confidently navigate both traditional finance and crypto markets. Arch Public’s software removes the anxiety of predicting market movements, offering a solution where there’s no need for a crystal ball to predict the future, just data-driven, automated decision-making.


*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
bitcoinblockchainaltcoinsbtccryptoethethereumtechnocracydystopiautopiainvestingcbdcsnftmemecoinsmaxis
