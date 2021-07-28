Another CDC Flip-Flop: 'Put Your Mask Back On...Or Else!'

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After months of assuring vaccinated Americans that they no longer need to wear masks, the CDC has suddenly reversed itself and taken the country back to early 2020: everyone must wear a mask! This time, however, there are signs of rebellion particularly among Republican governors. As the CDC has no legal authority to tell Americans what to do, many in positions of authority - for example Texas and Florida governors - have said they will ignore Fauci and his cohorts. Also today: Biden expected to demand all Federal workers take the jab. Will they stand for it?