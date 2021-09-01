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USA's Undercover Military Marines to Gather Evidences of Every Big Ciminal Politician
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50 views • September 01, 2021
GhostEzra: People get confused about the horned guy. He's undercover. He walked politely into the building. Wrote justice is coming for Pelosi. Took a picture. Then prayed. The tattoo is a viking tattoo not a pedo tattoo.
from GhostEzra on Telegram
from GhostEzra on Telegram
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