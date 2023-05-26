https://gettr.com/post/p2hr9zkffef

5/22/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree’s Show】Nicole is calling on Americans to contact the senators who represent them to demand investigations into nominees for positions in the U.S. federal government. This is to ensure that U.S. government officials are not individuals who have received financial support from the CCP and are serving the interests of the CCP.#takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/22/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可呼吁美国人联系代表他们的参议员，要求他们对美国联邦政府机构负责人的提名者进行调查，以确保政府的公务员不是收受中共的金援而替中共效劳的人！

