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Father of anti-vaccine movement strikes again
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67 views • July 23, 2020
Del Bigtree with Andrew Wakefield, July 20, 2020
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, joins Del to discuss his new bombshell film, “1986: The Act,” an in-depth forensic examination of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and its consequences that will indeed carry over into the “warp speed” Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon.
https://1986theact.com/
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
Dr. Andrew Wakefield, joins Del to discuss his new bombshell film, “1986: The Act,” an in-depth forensic examination of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and its consequences that will indeed carry over into the “warp speed” Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon.
https://1986theact.com/
The Highwire
https://thehighwire.com/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6oOuhSx7ESreh6m9LGy6Q
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