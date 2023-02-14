Prostitutes Solicit In Front Of Catholic Elementary Schools, As Cops Are Handcuffed By Law | Ep. 84

Parents in Oakland, Calif. are unable to stop prostitutes working the streets outside churches and one particular Catholic elementary school due to a new law that supports the trans agenda.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2023
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.