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SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.
During the day on direct orders from Zelensky, Ukrainian troops attempted an offensive in 3 directions in Nikolaev and Kherson regions.
As a result of the active defence of the Russian troops grouping, AFU units suffered heavy losses.
During the fighting, 26 Ukrainian tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 other armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed and 2 Su-25 assault aircraft were shot down.
Enemy casualties in manpower amounted to over 560 servicemen. Another enemy offensive attempt failed miserably.