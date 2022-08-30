Ukraine Update August 30, 2022

SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine.

During the day on direct orders from Zelensky, Ukrainian troops attempted an offensive in 3 directions in Nikolaev and Kherson regions.

As a result of the active defence of the Russian troops grouping, AFU units suffered heavy losses.

During the fighting, 26 Ukrainian tanks, 23 infantry fighting vehicles, 9 other armoured fighting vehicles were destroyed and 2 Su-25 assault aircraft were shot down.

Enemy casualties in manpower amounted to over 560 servicemen. Another enemy offensive attempt failed miserably.