Geran Storm📝

strikes on AFU rear area facilities

Geran drones increasingly visit the enemy's front-line regions. In addition to economically significant targets, operators regularly strike AFU military infrastructure, including locations where UAV operator crews are concentrated.

➡️On the afternoon of March 11, unmanned aircraft struck an AFU air defense position operator base in Prosyanka, Kharkiv Region, destroying vehicles among other assets. Another temporary deployment point came under fire (https://t.me/lost_armour/8623) on March 20 in Buzovo, through which Ukrainian formations transfer reserves to the active front sector near Nesterove.

➡️In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Gerans visited Ivano-Mykhailivka on March 10, damaging (https://t.me/lost_armour/8498) an ST-68 radar station standing in open terrain. On the night of March 21, Russian drone operators also struck (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/264123) an AFU mobile fire group in Apostolove, destroying at least one vehicle.

➡️Sumy Region also received attention. On the afternoon of March 14, footage emerged of a strike on a long-range UAV storage facility and launch point in the village of Peremoha. A large fire broke out at the site, likely destroying a significant portion of the stored UAVs.

📌 All the strikes mentioned above were confirmed visually, made possible by equipping modern Gerans with video transmission equipment. As we discussed on TAKTIKA, the mesh MESH network allows drones to remain airborne over enemy territory for extended periods, while upgraded Kometa CRP antennas ensure stable operator connection and prevent signal interception or spoofing.

❗️Given that the manufacturer regularly upgrades its products, one can expect the geographic scope and number of Geran strikes on rear infrastructure to expand. While Starlink shutdown has been painful for Russian drone development, it has not halted its progress — therefore the number of new developments in secure UAV control continues to grow.