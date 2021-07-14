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The Legacy of FEIC | Celebrate Truth Radio Show LIVE Ep. 48
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10 views • July 14, 2021
Originally Streamed live on Nov 23, 2019 on YouTube with 1.9K views.
Learn more at http://FE2019.com
Listen to hour two at http://Revolution.Radio
Flat Earth & The Bible LIVE! Christian Flat Earth Videos brought to you 24/7 on Celebrate Truth LIVE featuring great Biblical YouTube Channels. If you are interested in discussing enclosed cosmology, Biblical earth, #flatearth, #bible, or #truth in general, this NEW stream is for you!
Chat Rules: Be respectful, no debating, no swearing, no spamming, no personal attacks & racist or blasphemous remarks will not be tolerated.
PURCHASE DVD's Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 @ http://CelebrateTruth.org
🅰 Get Robbie Davidson's first book on Amazon &
https://celebratetruth.org/collections/scientism-exposed-book
CHAT!
CT Discord - Come say hi in the lobby, join a Bible study or enter the debate room.
https://discord.gg/8vS4hzr
#Christians that believe in a biblical enclosed world discuss #church #pastors and others that are starting to expose the world's lies especially when it comes to #NASA and #Science. Exposing the world's lies of #scientism & NASA | Do you believe in #BiblicalFlatEarth or Billions? What does #God say about the creation? #bigbang #evolution is a #hoax. Join the #biblestudy
Share this #Christian Flat Earth livestream!
https://youtube.com/CelebrateTruth/live
Flat Earth International Conference 2019 in Dallas, TX November 14 &15
http://FE2019.com
» Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
» Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
» Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
Subscribe to these awesome channels that are featured on this Christian Flat Earth Livestream:
Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
TheControversy7
https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7
RichieFromBoston
https://www.youtube.com/user/27TUBGUY
Vincent Rhodes
https://www.youtube.com/user/truevinecenter/
RussianVids
https://www.youtube.com/user/BuildingNumber7
Scrawny2Brawny
https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2brawny
Carlos Peguero
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzNoCSJlEtFubP9fwDvo3CQ
Matt Long
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4PJtUB-BfygNkDjJ-GSjQ/
D13 Watchmen
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLonewolfRanch
Darren Nesbit
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtmganSazkmAskk0v6s0ncg
Time to Repent
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH75GAtKVOd1B1K1NQFSpLQ
Watchmen of the Harvest
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0l7cqPZ2_L7Gy4mX3QZXUg
MrThriveAndSurvive
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrThriveAndSurvive
Mr. Moot
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheSacredDefiance
Johnny Cirucci
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXp0mpjJ-LeSXzcZZfQt2ww
MIG MAG
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOcJ4jSWoLV6cy0gibbnOQ
Zen Garcia
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCduMBg-h1Mjb2yctYdEmE7A
https://www.youtube.com/user/EndeavorFreedom/
Last Church Warriors
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfL4_VEdHE4kzGoRuAP_sA
Chad Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKtqyNydZMTNgfnIOpF2z6g
The Way Biblical Fellowship
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DdsKu_RYkydueYu9pxOjw
NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
Parable of the Vineyard
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw8zcgrDQ68-gdZ5tbm2dww
Flat Out Insights with Michael Solomon & Chris Bailey
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?index=1&;list=PLr9NS-fpNsZFPws4Rxin6yDsScDp58G3h&playnext=1
FiredForTruth - Nate Wolfe
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gZqZKrlKvUfLL9Am2lukg
National Consensus Project
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGvFfMZgOaFHpNBJ6eQdJfA
PURCHASE DVD's Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 and the new book! @ http://CelebrateTruth.org
Thank you for all your support through PayPal, Patreon and Super Chat! You help to keep the ministry of Celebrate Truth going strong. I appreciate it more than words.
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Learn more at http://FE2019.com
Listen to hour two at http://Revolution.Radio
Flat Earth & The Bible LIVE! Christian Flat Earth Videos brought to you 24/7 on Celebrate Truth LIVE featuring great Biblical YouTube Channels. If you are interested in discussing enclosed cosmology, Biblical earth, #flatearth, #bible, or #truth in general, this NEW stream is for you!
Chat Rules: Be respectful, no debating, no swearing, no spamming, no personal attacks & racist or blasphemous remarks will not be tolerated.
PURCHASE DVD's Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 @ http://CelebrateTruth.org
🅰 Get Robbie Davidson's first book on Amazon &
https://celebratetruth.org/collections/scientism-exposed-book
CHAT!
CT Discord - Come say hi in the lobby, join a Bible study or enter the debate room.
https://discord.gg/8vS4hzr
#Christians that believe in a biblical enclosed world discuss #church #pastors and others that are starting to expose the world's lies especially when it comes to #NASA and #Science. Exposing the world's lies of #scientism & NASA | Do you believe in #BiblicalFlatEarth or Billions? What does #God say about the creation? #bigbang #evolution is a #hoax. Join the #biblestudy
Share this #Christian Flat Earth livestream!
https://youtube.com/CelebrateTruth/live
Flat Earth International Conference 2019 in Dallas, TX November 14 &15
http://FE2019.com
» Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
» Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
» Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
✔Subscribe http://bit.ly/1UCqKlZ
Subscribe to these awesome channels that are featured on this Christian Flat Earth Livestream:
Rob Skiba
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoiIt_v1D-6z75LmrdIU2aw
TheControversy7
https://www.youtube.com/user/Thecontroversy7
RichieFromBoston
https://www.youtube.com/user/27TUBGUY
Vincent Rhodes
https://www.youtube.com/user/truevinecenter/
RussianVids
https://www.youtube.com/user/BuildingNumber7
Scrawny2Brawny
https://www.youtube.com/user/scrawny2brawny
Carlos Peguero
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzNoCSJlEtFubP9fwDvo3CQ
Matt Long
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4PJtUB-BfygNkDjJ-GSjQ/
D13 Watchmen
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheLonewolfRanch
Darren Nesbit
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtmganSazkmAskk0v6s0ncg
Time to Repent
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCH75GAtKVOd1B1K1NQFSpLQ
Watchmen of the Harvest
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0l7cqPZ2_L7Gy4mX3QZXUg
MrThriveAndSurvive
https://www.youtube.com/user/MrThriveAndSurvive
Mr. Moot
https://www.youtube.com/user/TheSacredDefiance
Johnny Cirucci
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXp0mpjJ-LeSXzcZZfQt2ww
MIG MAG
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOcJ4jSWoLV6cy0gibbnOQ
Zen Garcia
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCduMBg-h1Mjb2yctYdEmE7A
https://www.youtube.com/user/EndeavorFreedom/
Last Church Warriors
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmfL4_VEdHE4kzGoRuAP_sA
Chad Taylor
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKtqyNydZMTNgfnIOpF2z6g
The Way Biblical Fellowship
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DdsKu_RYkydueYu9pxOjw
NYSTV
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
Parable of the Vineyard
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw8zcgrDQ68-gdZ5tbm2dww
Flat Out Insights with Michael Solomon & Chris Bailey
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?index=1&;list=PLr9NS-fpNsZFPws4Rxin6yDsScDp58G3h&playnext=1
FiredForTruth - Nate Wolfe
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8gZqZKrlKvUfLL9Am2lukg
National Consensus Project
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGvFfMZgOaFHpNBJ6eQdJfA
PURCHASE DVD's Scientism Exposed 1 & 2 and the new book! @ http://CelebrateTruth.org
Thank you for all your support through PayPal, Patreon and Super Chat! You help to keep the ministry of Celebrate Truth going strong. I appreciate it more than words.
CELEBRATE TRUTH
✔Subscribe
✉EMAIL: [email protected]
•WEBSITE: https://celebratetruth.org
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/celebratetruth
•GROUP: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CelebrateTruth
ROBBIE DAVIDSON
✔Subscribe https://www.youtube.com/user/RobbieDtv
•FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/robbie.davidson
•TWITTER: http://twitter.com/mrrobbied
•INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/mrrobbied
▪If you enjoy my work, I would love your support▪
💲 Become a Patron! http://bit.ly/2r0nieF
💲 Donate on PayPal http://paypal.me/CelebrateTruth
💲 Send a Tip! https://streamlabs.com/celebratetruth
SHARE, LIKE & SUBSCRIBE!
Celebrate Truth - John 14:6 - Blessings
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted. "Fair Use" guidelines: www.copyright.gov/fls/fl102.html
science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
Keywords
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