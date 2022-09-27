Who is controlling THESE mentally incapacitated Democrats?!

Glenn Beck





Sep 26, 2022 Joe Biden — whether due to illness or age — seems to be mentally incapacitated which, according to Merriam-Webster, means ‘an absence of mental capacity.’ But it’s not just Joe. In fact, Stu argues that the mental abilities of current Senate candidate John Fetterman may be even worse. Plus, Kamala Harris can barely string together a cohesive thought, and Nancy Pelosi incoherently babbles as well. This leads Glenn to a very important question: With these mentally incapacitated Democrats, WHO THEN IS RUNNING AND CONTROLLING THE PARTY?!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1rsqavGkuqw