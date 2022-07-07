Our Vision to Find Oil in Israel

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.Jul 6, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares his vision to one day drill for Oil in Israel. In this wonderful testimony Pastor Stan shares dreams he had himself, and prophecies given to him by God's prophets.
00:00 Here is the Story
07:29 Looking for Oil
14:06 Earthquake Releases Oil
20:13 Stan’s Plan
26:35 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAKmIm0MrXo