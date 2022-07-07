Our Vision to Find Oil in Israel

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club.Jul 6, 2022





Today Pastor Stan shares his vision to one day drill for Oil in Israel. In this wonderful testimony Pastor Stan shares dreams he had himself, and prophecies given to him by God's prophets.





00:00 Here is the Story

07:29 Looking for Oil

14:06 Earthquake Releases Oil

20:13 Stan’s Plan

26:35 Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAKmIm0MrXo