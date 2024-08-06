The Remnant Church | WATCH LIVE | 08.01.24 | What Is the Woke Mind Virus? + "You Should Think of Wokeness As Ultra-Christianity or Hyper-Christianity." - Peter Thiel

POINT #1 - Woke Mind Virus | "You Should Think of Wokeness As Ultra-Christianity or Hyper-Christianity." - Peter Thiel + "We Need An Anti-Virus for the Brain." - Yuval Noah Harari + "I Vowed to Destroy the Woke Mind Virus." - Elon Musk - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v59c5e2-woke-mind-virus-you-should-think-of-wokeness-as.html





POINT #2 - Bitcoin | "Who Was Satoshi Nakamoto? Someone Should Answer That. And I Don't Care If It Was the CIA. Obviously It Was the CIA. I Think We All Know That. It's Like Signal. They Got Their First." - Tucker Carlson + CBDCs 101 - WATCH - https://rumble.com/v59dh0t-bitcoin-who-was-satoshi-nakamoto-someone-should-answer-that..html





*****************************************

The Real Remnant Church:

https://TheRealRemnantChurch.com/

Attend www.TheRealRemnantChurch.com Every Thursday Night In Tulsa, Oklahoma at 6:30 PM!!!

Where?

REMNANT CHURCH:

3920 West 91st Street South, Tulsa, OK 74132

804-230-5950







