Voices Israel Wants To Silence

With all the calamity that Palestinians face defending itself, there are voices that Israel wants to silence. American politicians have been paid off to turn a blind eye to tragedy that befall the innocent. What happened to the words of Moses, who said to Israel; "Do not oppress the stranger among you for you were strangers in Egypt"
Steven Ben-nun, PO Box 156, Sunbright TN 37872
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Niafzk6Exc8&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow
https://laitman.com/2016/04/we-must-expel-the-gentiles-from-israel-to-saudi-arabia/comment-page-1/#gsc.tab=0
https://israelpalestinenews.org/in-israel-religious-extremism-is-pervasive-unchecked/
https://www.spingola.com/Dannemeyer.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GaLooIqyb7M&ab_channel=AnonymousUnofficial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W4BKtQpjvFs&ab_channel=Kris
https://www.comunitaebraicabologna.it/it/cultura/abc-del-giudaismo/1027-i-sette-precetti-di-noe
https://lamed.fr/index.php?id=1&art=554
https://fenlin.ru/video/Y5EjjULhV_g
https://kad-esh.org/es/son-legitimas-las-7-leyes-noajidas/
https://www.bundesstaat-preussen.de/html/deep_state.html
Mossad: https://twitter.com/Lucas_Gage_/status/1714290308803186762
Holocaust Accuse https://aaargh.vho.org/fran/livres7/shonfeld.pdf
Richman https://twitter.com/AlashkarSally/status/1714909428040815053
Poway https://www.facebook.com/StandWithUs/videos/chabad-of-poway-rabbi-addresses-united-nations-general-assembly-on-antisemitism/1278935742284696/
