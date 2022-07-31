Steve Kirsch





I interview Troy Ross who is the Public Health officer of Lander County, Nevada. He’s the only public health official in the world who would agree to an on-camera interview (so far).





Know why? He agrees with me that the vaccines are deadly, masks don’t, work and pretty much everything else.





I thought it would be important to document that there is at least one public health official in America who knows the truth.





That’s a good sign.





Maybe we can find a second someday.





The echo was my fault for not selecting echo cancellation. Apologies.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1dlea7-a-public-health-official-in-america-who-consented-to-an-interview.html



