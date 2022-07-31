A public health official in America who consented to an interview!!

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Steve Kirsch
I interview Troy Ross who is the Public Health officer of Lander County, Nevada. He’s the only public health official in the world who would agree to an on-camera interview (so far).
Know why? He agrees with me that the vaccines are deadly, masks don’t, work and pretty much everything else.
I thought it would be important to document that there is at least one public health official in America who knows the truth.
That’s a good sign.
Maybe we can find a second someday.
The echo was my fault for not selecting echo cancellation. Apologies.
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