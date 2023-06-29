Geoengineering Humans - Part 1

Some twelve years ago, or so, Michael Murphy, along with G. Edward Griffin and Paul Wittenberger, made the film: What In the World Are They Spraying?. The documentary featured, among others, Dane Wigington. During the 3-4 years following the release of that film, a dispute opened up between Murphy and Wigington with various allegations and counter-allegations taking place. The purpose of the accompanying video is not to resolve those differences but to show how that dispute leads to a much more important set of questions concerning the issue of geoengineering.

