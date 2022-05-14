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NZ Scientist Examines Pfizer Jab Under The Microscope
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550 views • May 14, 2022
MIRRORED from Dr. Sam Bailey
We've seen the unbelievable microscopy images of the experimental jabs from other investigators around the world, but we wanted to see it for ourselves! There are now 4 teams working on this in New Zealand and Dr Robin Wakeling has agreed to go public with his findings.
He compares the Pfizer jab to other vaccines and discusses the startling findings with Dr Mark Bailey.
Get Sam's newsletter 👉 https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Nz-Scientist-Examines-Pfizer-Jab-Under-The-Microscop:f
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff):
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram:
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
Dr Robin Wakeling: https://robinwakeling.com/
Life of the Blood: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
Prof Dr. Arne Burkhardt and team: https://rivercitymalone.com/health/pathologists-investigate-deaths-after-covid-vaccination/
Dr Campra - nanotechnology: https://corona2inspect.net/
La Quinta Columna: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8eae9f750b80a7478dae4164495d6329aac7158d
Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html
We've seen the unbelievable microscopy images of the experimental jabs from other investigators around the world, but we wanted to see it for ourselves! There are now 4 teams working on this in New Zealand and Dr Robin Wakeling has agreed to go public with his findings.
He compares the Pfizer jab to other vaccines and discusses the startling findings with Dr Mark Bailey.
Get Sam's newsletter 👉 https://drsambailey.com
Support my channel 👉 https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave me a tip! 👉 https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero 👉 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
English subtitles 👉 https://odysee.com/@Hmanpro:e/Nz-Scientist-Examines-Pfizer-Jab-Under-The-Microscop:f
Virus Mania Paperback:
https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee (all the good stuff):
https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram:
https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
Dr Robin Wakeling: https://robinwakeling.com/
Life of the Blood: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
Prof Dr. Arne Burkhardt and team: https://rivercitymalone.com/health/pathologists-investigate-deaths-after-covid-vaccination/
Dr Campra - nanotechnology: https://corona2inspect.net/
La Quinta Columna: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8eae9f750b80a7478dae4164495d6329aac7158d
Argentine government agency admits COVID vaccines contain graphene oxide: https://www.orwell.city/2022/01/ANMAT.html
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