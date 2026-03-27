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electro swing, 124 BPM, G minor, 1930s jump blues, staccato brass stabs, walking synth bassline, four on the floor kick, backbeat snare, filtered synth lead, record scratch edits, stop-time breaks, vinyl crackle, mono room reverb, tape saturation, swung syncopation, brassy hooks, playful energy, nightclub groove
[Intro]
(Upbeat drum fill with bouncy piano)
(Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang)
[Verse 1]
I told the witch doctor I was in love with you
I told the witch doctor I was in love with you
And then the witch doctor, he told me what to do
He said that...
[Chorus]
[High-pitched voice]
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
[Verse 2]
I told the witch doctor you didn't love me true
I told the witch doctor you didn't love me nice
And then the witch doctor, he gave me this advice
He said that...
[Chorus]
[High-pitched voice]
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
[Bridge]
[Smooth vocal]
You've been keeping love from me just like you were a miser
And I'll admit I wasn't very smart
So I went out and found myself a guy that's so much wiser
And he taught me the way to win your heart!
[Verse 3]
My friend the witch doctor, he taught me what to say
My friend the witch doctor, he taught me what to do
I know that you'll be mine when I say this to you...
[Chorus]
[High-pitched voice]
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang
[Outro]
(Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah)
(Walla-walla, bing-bang)
[Fade out]
(Ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang!)