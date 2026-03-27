electro swing, 124 BPM, G minor, 1930s jump blues, staccato brass stabs, walking synth bassline, four on the floor kick, backbeat snare, filtered synth lead, record scratch edits, stop-time breaks, vinyl crackle, mono room reverb, tape saturation, swung syncopation, brassy hooks, playful energy, nightclub groove

[Intro]

(Upbeat drum fill with bouncy piano)

(Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang)



[Verse 1]

I told the witch doctor I was in love with you

I told the witch doctor I was in love with you

And then the witch doctor, he told me what to do

He said that...



[Chorus]

[High-pitched voice]

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang



[Verse 2]

I told the witch doctor you didn't love me true

I told the witch doctor you didn't love me nice

And then the witch doctor, he gave me this advice

He said that...



[Chorus]

[High-pitched voice]

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang



[Bridge]

[Smooth vocal]

You've been keeping love from me just like you were a miser

And I'll admit I wasn't very smart

So I went out and found myself a guy that's so much wiser

And he taught me the way to win your heart!



[Verse 3]

My friend the witch doctor, he taught me what to say

My friend the witch doctor, he taught me what to do

I know that you'll be mine when I say this to you...



[Chorus]

[High-pitched voice]

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang

Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah, ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang



[Outro]

(Ooh eee, ooh ah-ah)

(Walla-walla, bing-bang)

[Fade out]

(Ting tang, walla-walla, bing-bang!)

