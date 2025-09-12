MAHA COMMISSION CALLS FOR HEALTH OVERHAUL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The MAHA Commission’s latest report is out—128 bold recommendations to turn the tide on America’s health crisis. From cracking down on pharmaceutical advertising to overhauling vaccine injury reporting, the proposals signal a seismic shift in public health policy. Plus, growing evidence points to a link between Tylenol use and autism. Multiple studies now point in the same direction—raising questions too big to ignore.