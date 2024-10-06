© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Director Oliver Stone:
- Netanyahu is a madman. I can repeat it. For me, he is a madman.
He also commented on carnage IDF is committing.
Adding:
Interesting Updates on the Pager detonation incident carried out by Israel against Hezbollah operators, According to the Washington Post, Citing Israeli and American Officials:
➡️The Mossad began smuggling booby-trapped radios into Lebanon in 2015.
➡️Hezbollah's pagers were manufactured in Israel under Mossad's supervision.
➡️The Israelis eavesdropped on Hezbollah's wireless communications for 9 years and kept the option of turning them into bombs.
➡️The explosives were carefully hidden in the pagers to avoid detection even if they were dismantled.
➡️The batteries of the booby-trapped radios were large and contained explosives and a communications monitoring system.
➡️The pager deal was offered to Hezbollah by a marketing official in 2023.
➡️The Mossad planned an operation to blow up Hezbollah's pagers in 2022.