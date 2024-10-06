BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Oliver Stone - Netanyahu is a Madman
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
262 views • 7 months ago

Director Oliver Stone:

- Netanyahu is a madman. I can repeat it. For me, he is a madman.

He also commented on carnage IDF is committing.

Adding:

 Interesting Updates on the Pager detonation incident carried out by Israel against Hezbollah operators, According to the Washington Post, Citing Israeli and American Officials:

➡️The Mossad began smuggling booby-trapped radios into Lebanon in 2015.

➡️Hezbollah's pagers were manufactured in Israel under Mossad's supervision.

➡️The Israelis eavesdropped on Hezbollah's wireless communications for 9 years and kept the option of turning them into bombs. 

➡️The explosives were carefully hidden in the pagers to avoid detection even if they were dismantled.

➡️The batteries of the booby-trapped radios were large and contained explosives and a communications monitoring system.

➡️The pager deal was offered to Hezbollah by a marketing official in 2023.

➡️The Mossad planned an operation to blow up Hezbollah's pagers in 2022.

iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
