The Rapture Codes (5 of 8)

Many Christians speak of being
“rapture ready,” declaring that Jesus could return any day now at any moment.
In this fifth of eight episodes, Are You Tribulation Ready?, we examine the unparalleled
deception, persecution, prosecution, and execution of God’s people preceding
the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ and our being gathered together to him as
they are clearly laid out by Jesus, as well as the Apostle John and the Apostle
Paul. If you’re not tribulation ready, you’ll likely not make it to the rapture.
Several chapters in the Bible detail the coming of our Lord and our being gathered together unto Him. The gospel writers, Matthew, Mark, and Luke record the words of the Messiah, Jesus, Himself regarding this event. The writer of the Gospel of John also recorded the last book of the Bible, the Revelation (the Apocalypse) of Jesus Christ, which is a thorough chronicle of this future event and those surrounding it. Also, in what is believed by many scholars to be the Apostle Paul’s first epistles, First and Second Thessalonians, he devotes much of three chapters detailing this mysterious event. This event is known as the rapture by many; and in this video series, The Rapture Codes, we are going to look at the details of this event; that is, (1) exactly what it is, (2) the events leading up to it, and (3) the sequential parallels of the patterns, protocols, and itinerary—CODES—outlined in these chapters.
Link to Scott's BitChute channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ro6vKPfd9WBz/
Link to Scott's Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/scottstephenstv
Link to Scott’s iConnectFX channel: https://iconnectfx.com/ng/channel/scott_stephens_tv
Link to Scott’s Odysee channel: https://odysee.com/@ScottStephensTV:c
Link to Scott’s Rumble channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-2121064
Link to Scott’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkW7sujE5ae4W8txo3_NP9w
Help Scott equip the body of Christ to effectively reach millions of people with the gospel of Jesus Christ. You can help by (1) sharing this video with others (2) getting Scott's books, and effectively sharing your faith to lead others into God's Kingdom, (3) praying for Scott's ministry, and (4) giving financial support to produce materials and media to promote the gospel of Jesus the Messiah.
Link to Scott's ebooks (Personal Evangelism: Knowing God and Making Him Known; Now This is Eternal Life; You Must Be Born Again) on Amazon Kindle:
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Stephens/e/B00ML3JHT4/ref=dp_byline_cont_ebooks_1
Financial support can be given electronically, or by check or money order at the links below:
https://www.paypal.me/SCOTTSTEPHENSTV
SCOTT STEPHENS TV
PO BOX 391
OWASSO, OK 74055
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.