White Victims of Black Crime - 0139 - Zoe Marie Hastings - Zoe's parents are interviewed

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Zoe was on her way to church, when she stopped at a Walgreens to return a Redbox movie. Cochran, a sexual predator with a record going back to 1998, got into her van and kidnapped her. She was found outside her wrecked van stabbed to death with her throat slashed. Cochran was arrested about 8 hours later. Police have linked him to the crime scene via DNA evidence left at the scene.