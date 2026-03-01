© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Humility Muscle Workout on The Bob Tuskin Show (MYT 008) Pattern Recognition, Psyops, Agency
9 views • 1 day ago
This special crossover episode features Darrell Becker on The Bob Tuskin Show.
We dig into:
- Pattern recognition and historical cycles
- Perception management & narrative framing
- Why “certainty” is often the trap
- Humility as a trainable muscle
- Emotional regulation under media pressure
- Practical agency: health, wealth, relationships
- How to spot manipulation without becoming paranoid
This isn’t about outrage. It’s about orientation.
Regulate your nervous system. See patterns clearly. Act where you actually have agency.
Watch, Share, Show Notes, Download Memes:
https://madeyathink.com/humility-muscle-workout-on-the-bob-tuskin-show-myt-008
