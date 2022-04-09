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This Quantum Life #153 - Gaslighting Freedom
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30 views • April 09, 2022
Our experience is what is real. The gaslighters of the world would tell you that what you think is happening is not what's really going on, and eventually, we all submit to the "facts" of life as assigned to us by these controllers.
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