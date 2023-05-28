"SEXUAL IMMORALITY IN THE END TIMES" - BESTIALITY IS DESTRUCTION, THE REPROBATE MIND, FALLEN ANGELS

#GAY #MEN #WORLD

Today's word: GOD CREATED THEM MALE AND FEMALE, IN HIS OWN IMAGE. Yet man will hate his design and cross forbidden territory to lie with beasts. Bestiality is a hateful act against God and nature, once you fall to it you cannot be restored. You are given over to the reprobate mind and will be judged harshly by God. In the future men and women will reject heterosexuality and become a majority in sin, but in the end their sin will cost them a future and eternity with God. Yet the faithful have hope- Humble yourself to the laws of God and His Holy Spirit will help you fight any battle that will come in the future. Amen.





**WARNING:** Spiritual warfare is about to amp up, larger and more powerful spirits are coming in meaning people will be fighting the worst urges they never faced before. The Holy Spirit has warned persistently - Whoever will not surrender to Yah and walk in holiness, his free will be bent to the will of demons. It is not an easy pathway to Heaven. TAKE HEED THAT NO MAN DECEIVE YOU (Matthew 24:4).





There is one last thing which the Lord only said to me as I was uploading this completed video. Life is precious but those who walk in sin will lose their lives in droves. Just when homosexuality seems to have won, just when those who are celebrating these evils think they've won and people are rejoicing that God's order has been destroyed, there will be death. Death in the gay community, large-scale 'wipeouts' as if by an unseen hand. Like a sickle cutting down a harvest God says His judgment will sweep through the community of gays, lesbians, pedophiles, zoophiles [those who do bestiality] and all who pervert their gender as transgenders. It will be like a hand cutting people down in those communities but the warning [which I gave in the video] says that though they fall like wheat before a cutting blade they will be defiant in their sin and refuse to stop.





What does it profit a man to gain the whole world and lose his soul? Or what will you give in exchange for your soul? (Matthew 16:26) In simple terms, rather than take a road one cannot come back from, one should never go down certain roads to begin with. God is true, His Word is life, let us stay on the narrow path and be faithful, for the just shall live by His faith. (Romans 1:12)



