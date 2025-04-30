On the morning of April 28, 2025, images of explosions and smoke at Cherkasy International Airport in Ukraine, filmed by local residents, shortly after a massive attack by Russian kamikaze drones, successfully hit the target hard. Open sources reported that Geran-2 drone struck at Cherkasy airport, where the Ukrainian Air Force’s combat aviation and logistics facilities are located, affecting the aircraft parking. Footage from the scene showed black smoke billowing over the landing site and several large fires. Local sources reported ten explosions, indicating that the drones successfully hit their targets. The morning attack was a wake-up call for Kiev, where several Ukrainian fighter jets, including Su-27 multirole fighter, were previously based there. It was also reported that helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regularly took off from the airport’s area, and attacked the positions of the Russian Armed Forces on Zaporizhia direction.

As a result, the military airfield is currently burning heavily, the impact of the famous Russian Geran strikes, which always bring positive results to Moscow. During the drone strike, Ukrainian air defense forces accidentally shot down their Su-27, which had just taken off to try to fend off the Russian Geran. The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the loss of a Su-27, although the exact cause of the loss has not been disclosed, possibly due to drone debris or friendly fire, the pilot ejected and survived. Additionally, it is currently unknown what exactly was hit at the airport, but low-resolution satellite imagery confirms that there appear to be two fires. One warehouse is emitting heavy smoke, and the terminal may also be smoking.

