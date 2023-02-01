2 Benefits to Studying at Arukah.com

Shalom, friends. This is Mayim, your naturopathic herbalist and holistic life coach and this is my youngest child, Aaliyah. She is three years old. She has had absolutely no shots. I don't I believe she's ever had an earache. She's never had to have antibiotics. She's never had to see a medical doctor or been to a hospital. I've never had to give her Children's Tylenol or anything like that. This is one of the absolute benefits... One of the blessings of being a holistic healer is that you can be able to -- just like I have with my nine children now -- raise your family the holistic way. Not fearing any type of sickness or disease that comes your way. Knowing how to treat everything naturally, safely with vitamins, herbs, rest, love - all that good stuff. Another blessing, not for being a holistic healer but having your own online business where you can work from home -- which is another important part of what we teach at Arukah.com The Holistic Life Academy -- is that I've been able to be here for all of my children. I've been able to watch all of their first steps, I prepare good healthy food for them. I home school. I can be there for them through everything in life. So that's another really amazing benefit. These are the things that we teach at Arukah.com The Holistic Life Academy because these are the things that have truly helped me in my life to successfully raise a holistic family and have a profitable online business. This is what I hope and pray for all of you, my students and potential students -- that you will also be able to accomplish this. To become a holistic healer and also to be able to achieve time-freedom, location-freedom and financial-freedom through having your own online business. Shalom.Show less



