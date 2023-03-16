TRAIN DERAILS IN WASHINGTON SPILLING OVER 5,000 GALLONS DIESEL*FARMERS WIN SHOCK VOTE*END THE SYSTEM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/Remarks/status/1636435624545665032 https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1636450016184115215 https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-64967513 https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/sheer-idiocy-capital-gains-tax-can-exceed-100-percent-under-biden-proposal https://www.politico.com/news/2023/03/16/chinese-rifles-body-armor-russia-ukraine-00087398 https://www.reuters.com/world/us-state-department-approves-potential-sale-tomahawk-missiles-australia-pentagon-2023-03-16/ https://twitter.com/RoINTEL/status/1636461968377651220 https://apnews.com/article/california-governor-newsom-homelessness-state-tour-d568c1592b0442fd72563a4f3556efc0 https://thenationalpulse.com/2023/03/15/raw-egg-nationalist-the-world-has-a-plastic-problem-as-new-study-into-plasticosis-disease-reveals/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-11863119/Harvard-professors-four-age-defying-hacks-REVEALED-Expert-53-decade-younger-thanks-edits.html https://twitter.com/TheFigen_/status/1636460845294034957 https://twitter.com/72powpow/status/1636429257340772352 https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1636082952143601664 https://twitter.com/DrLoupis/status/1636313599181201417 https://twitter.com/alx/status/1636405555865743361/photo/1 https://twitter.com/alx/status/1636405555865743361 https://wamu.org/story/23/03/15/tyson-will-close-poultry-plants-in-virginia-and-arkansas-that-employ-more-than-1600/ https://twitter.com/JackFarley96/status/1636086364520214528?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

