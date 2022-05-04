Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, May 3, 2022 - English, Full Text

Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry



▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.



💥During the day, high-precision air-based missiles of the Russian Aerospace Forces have destroyed 3 Ukrainian S-300 anti-aircraft missile radars, 1 Tochka-U tactical missile system, 1 OSA-AKM missile system and 3 BM-21 Grad multiple-launch rocket systems near Nikolaevka, Volcheyarovka and Lisichansk.



▫️In addition, 4 air target detection radar stations, 6 ammunition and missile-artillery weapon depots, as well as 1 US-made counter-battery radar station were destroyed near Krasniy Liman, Kramatorsk and Kamyshevakha.



✈️💥Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 39 military assets of Ukraine.



▫️Among them: 2 command posts and 36 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



💥Artillery units have hit 11 command posts, 54 firing positions of Ukrainian artillery units, 2 fuel depots, as well as 342 strongholds, areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.



▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of more than 190 nationalists and up to 31 units of AFU weapons and military equipment.



Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near Rudya, Chernigov Region.



▫️In addition, 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile have been shot down in the air near Novaya Dmitrovka and 9 Smerch multiple-launch rocket systems have been intercepted near Aleksandrovskoe, Kamenka of the Donetsk People's Republic and Semenovskoe, Donetskoe, Malaya Kamyshevakha, Chervonyi Shakhtyor of the Kharkov Region.



📊In total, 146 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 697 unmanned aerial vehicles, 287 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 319 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,267 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,598 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.