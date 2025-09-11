Gun Control Mind Control: Rolling Out The Next Agenda PSYOP After PSYOP

There are multi-levels of operations going on, all with the same goal; killing, sterilizing, numbing and dumbing people to reduce the human race’s ability to resist and escape a totalitarian take-over. A giant shift is coming, and the only solution is to do the work to change and prepare yourself for whatever is next. Because people can change, as long as they have a shred of humanity left.





TCV Summit | https://tcvsummit.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****

Intro song: Vigilante Music - The War’s On Us

https://x.com/i/status/1963424080780304730

https://x.com/i/status/1963778383277441104

https://x.com/i/status/1931969227487134042

https://x.com/i/status/1717354774348132835

https://x.com/i/status/1814848289897889794

https://x.com/jacksonhinklle/status/1964445394546675962

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1964086041855275485

https://x.com/davidicke/status/1964175552345965040

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/1965150409103954245

https://x.com/CrossingUNStyle/status/1964386217753260434

https://x.com/i/status/1944341034453926207

https://x.com/KaceeRAllen/status/1964337306451493284

https://x.com/RT_com/status/1964506659377881179

https://x.com/A_M_R_M1/status/1964816648524955733

https://x.com/i/status/1964988135286460438

https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1965259841896878504

https://x.com/i/status/1965225316936560790

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1964086053805183495

https://x.com/ShannonJoyRadio/status/1965142268341608730

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1963855622786474252



