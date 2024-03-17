Captain Shea Challenges the DOJ and Biden

The January 6th Committee lied. I'm shocked, shocked, that the government would lie to us. Well, Captain Shea, of the USS Insurrection has challenged Merrick Garland and Joe Biden to come and arrest him at his radio station. That is because he is banking on a Trump presidency in 2025 and being pardoned, and that there will be a Class Action Lawsuit against the government for wrongful incarceration, or some other legal terminology.