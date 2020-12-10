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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise, and Worship With Augusts Burns Red
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9 views • December 10, 2020
Regardless of what's going on on this little blue ball we call home, Jesus is still on the throne and through him indeed; together we will get through this.
On todays devo we have a good Christmas word from the late Dr. Myles Munroe, and a rollicking good version of a Christmas classic from August Burns Red. As always enjoy!
Get more from Dr. Myles Munroe:
https://amzn.to/3oF92SJ
August Burns Red
https://amzn.to/3gCsWLA
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
I do not own the rights to any of the music or voices in this video. Sole rights belong to the copyright owner.
On todays devo we have a good Christmas word from the late Dr. Myles Munroe, and a rollicking good version of a Christmas classic from August Burns Red. As always enjoy!
Get more from Dr. Myles Munroe:
https://amzn.to/3oF92SJ
August Burns Red
https://amzn.to/3gCsWLA
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming Soon To US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
I do not own the rights to any of the music or voices in this video. Sole rights belong to the copyright owner.
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