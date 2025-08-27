BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Revenge of Shinobi (1989, Mega Drive)
The Revenge of Shinobi (known as The Super Shinobi  (ザ・スーパー忍), in Japan) is a platformer developed by Sega, and published by Sega (in North America, Europe and Australia), Korean company Samsung in Korea and Brazilian company Tec Toy in Brazil. It was also released as Mega Tech arcade game, for the Wii, and, as part of a compilation, for Dreamcast, Mega CD/Sega CD, PC and Xbox 360. The Game Boy Advance game of the same name is not a port of this game.

Three years after the ninja Joe Musashi defeated the evil crime syndicate Zeed, the organization has reformed under the name "Neo Zeed" and becomes the most powerful criminal organization in the world. To secure their power, they try kill every ninja who could oppose them, including Musashi's clan, and kidnap Musashi's fiancé. In order to free her and avenge his clan, Musashi sets out to defeat Zeed once more.

Joe can through shurikens of which he has a limited supply. He can pick up additional shurikens in the levels. These, or other items, are contained in crates. Crates can also contain bombs which will explode after a few seconds. Other items restore health, give you an extra life or make your shurikens morepowerfull until you get a hit. When being close to an enemy, Joe will automatically use a sword. Joe can jump, crouch, double-jump and perform a high jump similar to the first Shinobi game. During a jump, it is also possible to throw eights shurikens at once. Joe  has a special ninjutsu ability that can be used once per life. There is an item which will give you another ninjutsu use. You can choose between four different abilities, which are occasionally required to progress in a level, like the higher jump.

segasamsungshinobisega genesisplatformermega drivetec toy
