Feb 01, 2024 - Israelis Warned to Stockpile Food and Prepare for Electricity Blackout
The next phase of World War 3 appears to be ready to explode in the Middle East as Israeli citizens have been warned to stockpile food and water, and to prepare for electricity blackouts. Furthermore, CBS News reported that President Biden has ordered the Pentagon to strike targets in Syria and Iraq. Before we talk about the Middle Eastern theater in the third world war, first we catch up on the latest WW3 news in the European theater.

  Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 02/01/2024

