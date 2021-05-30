Kurt Campbell: We’re Now Shifting Our Focus More to Indo-Pacific

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Kurt Campbell in his comments at 2021 Oksenberg Conference, May 26, addresses the idea that the lion’s share of the history of the 21st century is going to be written in Asia. He adds that for the first time really we are now shifting our strategic focus, our economic interests, our military might more to the Indo-Pacific.