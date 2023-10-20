LIBERALS WANT U.S. TO TAKE IN GAZA REFUGEES

John Zadrozny reacts to the calls for the United States to take in refugees from Gaza.
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:81796a9cb20000d8
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.