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Kyle Rittenhouse Found NOT Guilty On All Charges
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111 views • November 19, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse NOT Guilty.
THIS immensely significant moment should give you all hope!
The corrupt mainstream media LOST today.
The illegitimate administration LOST today.
The attack on our values LOST today.
The anti-freedom globalists LOST today.
The corporate fascists LOST today.
The dark agenda LOST today.
Your right to defend your life against violent mobs WON today!
Defending your values WON today!
Freedom WON today!
Justice WON today!
HOPE for our future WON today!
THIS immensely significant moment should give you all hope!
The corrupt mainstream media LOST today.
The illegitimate administration LOST today.
The attack on our values LOST today.
The anti-freedom globalists LOST today.
The corporate fascists LOST today.
The dark agenda LOST today.
Your right to defend your life against violent mobs WON today!
Defending your values WON today!
Freedom WON today!
Justice WON today!
HOPE for our future WON today!
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